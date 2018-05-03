See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lakshmiprasad works at Padumane Lakshmipradad, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Interventional Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ilyas Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Ilyas Chaudhry, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD
Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Firooz Jalili, M.D.
    1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 203, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 233-2535
  2. 2
    Padumane Lakshmipradad, M.D
    4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 205, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 233-2535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lakshmiprasad?

    May 03, 2018
    My LAD was totally occluded. I was in critical condition. I brought in by air-vac. He saved my life. I will forever be grateful to him. Ive only seen him in surgery but he was awesome
    — May 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lakshmiprasad to family and friends

    Dr. Lakshmiprasad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lakshmiprasad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD.

    About Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508893801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Clares Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bangalore University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lakshmiprasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakshmiprasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lakshmiprasad works at Padumane Lakshmipradad, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lakshmiprasad’s profile.

    Dr. Lakshmiprasad has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakshmiprasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakshmiprasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakshmiprasad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakshmiprasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakshmiprasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.