Dr. Lakshmiprasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Padumane Lakshmiprasad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Firooz Jalili, M.D.1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 203, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-2535
Padumane Lakshmipradad, M.D4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 205, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-2535
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
My LAD was totally occluded. I was in critical condition. I brought in by air-vac. He saved my life. I will forever be grateful to him. Ive only seen him in surgery but he was awesome
- Interventional Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- St Clares Hosp
- Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
- Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College
- Bangalore University
- Internal Medicine
