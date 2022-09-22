Dr. Padubidri Chandrashekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrashekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padubidri Chandrashekar, MD
Overview
Dr. Padubidri Chandrashekar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlan, KY. They graduated from University Of Bangalore At Bangalore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Harlan Arh Hospital and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.
Dr. Chandrashekar works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain Heart Center221 Industrial Park Rd, Harlan, KY 40831 Directions (606) 573-5501
-
2
Mountain Heart Center3777 N Mayo Trl, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-1500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Harlan Arh Hospital
- Whitesburg Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandrashekar?
I'm so thankful for Dr.Chandrashekar. I, recently, went on vacation and became very ill with my blood pressure going extremely high. I called him, & he has adjusted my medicine & has checked on me & kept up with my progress to make sure I make it home well. Best doctor, ever!
About Dr. Padubidri Chandrashekar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1912993585
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology At Deborah Heart & Lung, New Jersey
- Victoria and Bowring Hospitals, India
- University Of Bangalore At Bangalore Medical College, India
- St. Joseph's European High School, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandrashekar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandrashekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandrashekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandrashekar works at
Dr. Chandrashekar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandrashekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandrashekar speaks Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrashekar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrashekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrashekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrashekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.