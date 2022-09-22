Overview

Dr. Padubidri Chandrashekar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlan, KY. They graduated from University Of Bangalore At Bangalore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Harlan Arh Hospital and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.



Dr. Chandrashekar works at Mountain Heart Center in Harlan, KY with other offices in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.