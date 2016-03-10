See All Oncologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Padrica Hopkins-Menchion, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Padrica Hopkins-Menchion, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. 

Dr. Hopkins-Menchion works at Georgia Cancer Treatment and Hematology Center in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Cancer Specialists
    1045 Southcrest Dr Ste 200, Stockbridge, GA 30281 (678) 289-0549

  Northside Hospital
  Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  Piedmont Henry Hospital
  Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Erythropoietin Test
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Screenings
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Mycosis Fungoides
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 10, 2016
    My referral to Dr. Menchion has greatly improved my health. She addresses areas that are specific to diverse ethnicities with her extensive experience and knowledge. Her caring attitude and time that she takes to know her patients and listen to their complaints gives her five stars as one of my multi health care specialists. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Hopkins-Menchion to anyone requiring her specialty.
    Sidney Rowell Reynolds in Stockbridge, GA — Mar 10, 2016
    Specialties
    Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1306824800
    Dr. Padrica Hopkins-Menchion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hopkins-Menchion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hopkins-Menchion works at Georgia Cancer Treatment and Hematology Center in Stockbridge, GA.

    Dr. Hopkins-Menchion has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins-Menchion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins-Menchion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins-Menchion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

