Overview

Dr. Padraig O'Suilleabhain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. O'Suilleabhain works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Dystonia and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.