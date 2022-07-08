Dr. Padraig O'Suilleabhain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Suilleabhain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padraig O'Suilleabhain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Padraig O'Suilleabhain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
UT Southwestern Medical Center Richardson/Plaon3030 WATERVIEW PKWY, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 669-7070Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Dr. O recognized my Cervical Dystonia immediately. He has an excellent bedside manner and truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Padraig O'Suilleabhain, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. O'Suilleabhain has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Dystonia and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Suilleabhain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
