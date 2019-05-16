Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Locations
Mercy Medical Plaza Cardiology3941 J St Ste 368, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was born with cardiomyopathy and have experienced dangerous arrhythmias as a result. My first defibrillator was installed in 1998. Dr. O'Neill has been my electrophysiologist since early 2016. Since then he has corrected atrial fibrillation by doing a successful heart ablation and prescribing appropriate medication. In March the doctor told me that it was time to change my defibrillator since the battery was low. He ordered an EKO to review my current condition and needs and found me to be at risk of developing heart failure since my ejection fraction was low. He scheduled me to get an upgraded devise that can help treat the cause of this which was installed two days ago. His office staff does an excellent job in every way and his team at Mercy hospital are amazing. I look forward to continued expert management of my continually developing condition by doctor O'neil and his team for many years to come.
About Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gaelic
- Male
- 1629140702
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Mater Misericordia Hosp|Our Ladys Hosp Sick Chldn|Reg Hosp
- Reg Hosp
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Neill using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Neill speaks Gaelic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
