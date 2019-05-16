Overview

Dr. Padraig O'Neill, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. O'Neill works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

