Dr. Padraic Chisholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chisholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padraic Chisholm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padraic Chisholm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX.
Dr. Chisholm works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Clinic Of South Texas910 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 380-3441
-
2
South Texas Health System - Mcallen301 W Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 380-3441
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chisholm?
He’s very trustworthy, caring, and is there for you when you need him. Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Padraic Chisholm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134562416
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chisholm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chisholm accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chisholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chisholm works at
Dr. Chisholm has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chisholm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chisholm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chisholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chisholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chisholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.