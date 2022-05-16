Overview

Dr. Padraic Chisholm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX.



Dr. Chisholm works at Womens Clinic Of South Texas in Edinburg, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.