Dr. Padra Nourparvar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Nourparvar works at University Childrens Medical Grp in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

