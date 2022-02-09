Dr. Padmini Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmini Tummala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padmini Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Tummala works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm685 N 13th Ave Ste 11, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 285-6717
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tummala is absolutely amazing. She took the time to listen to my health concerns and made me feel very comfortable that I was in excellent care with her. Truly she demonstrates that she is compassionate and cares for her patients well-being. Dr. Tummala and her staff are professional, kind, helpful and friendly. Thank you Dr. Tummala for being such a wonderful doctor. I truly appreciate you and your awesome staff.
About Dr. Padmini Tummala, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669519500
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tummala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tummala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tummala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tummala works at
Dr. Tummala has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Murmur and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tummala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tummala speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tummala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tummala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tummala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tummala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.