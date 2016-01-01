Overview

Dr. Padmini Santosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Prince George, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Santosh works at Virginia Physicians for Women in Prince George, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA and Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.