Dr. Padmini Santosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padmini Santosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Prince George, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Santosh works at
Locations
Virginia Physicians For Women1775 Lake Harley Dr, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 373-6766
Virginia Physicians for Women10710 Midlothian Tpke Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-5718Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Physicians for Women13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 150, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 944-9873
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Padmini Santosh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1437120904
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Kilpauk Med Coll Hosp
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santosh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Santosh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.