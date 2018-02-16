Overview

Dr. Padmavathy Uppalapati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SV Med Coll and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Uppalapati works at Cottonwood Cardiology in Irving, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.