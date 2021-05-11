Dr. Padmavathy Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmavathy Tummala, MD
Overview
Dr. Padmavathy Tummala, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Tummala works at
Locations
-
1
Park Avenue OB/GYN5757 W Thunderbird Rd Ste E157, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 393-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I come for a visit it’s always quick and very well paced, the staff is wonderful and very helpful and communication is always good with front desk and back office.
About Dr. Padmavathy Tummala, MD
- Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1649230079
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Oakwood Hospital
- Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi University
