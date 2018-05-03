Dr. Padmavathi Veligati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veligati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmavathi Veligati, MD
Dr. Padmavathi Veligati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Women's Health and Menopause Plaza 2901 Heartland Rd Ste 4890, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 271-1250
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Absolutely amazing. I had her as my OBGYN for both my boys. She was only able to deliver one however. Even though she didn’t deliver my first she still constantly checked in on me throughout my stay at mosaic and with my second son I can’t even express how amazing my birthing experience was due to her care for me along with the nursing team. From every single check up I had with her throughout my pregnancy, delivery, and post delivery check up, I knew I was being cared for by the best.
About Dr. Padmavathi Veligati, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr-U Wisc Med Sch
- Forbes Regional Medical Center
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
Dr. Veligati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veligati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veligati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veligati has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veligati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veligati speaks Hindi and Telugu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Veligati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veligati.
