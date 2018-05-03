Overview

Dr. Padmavathi Veligati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Veligati works at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Women's Health and Menopause Plaza 2 in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.