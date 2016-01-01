Overview

Dr. Padmapriya Senthilvelan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Senthilvelan works at Clinicas Del Camino Real in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.