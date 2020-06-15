Dr. Raghu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padmanabhan Raghu, MD
Overview
Dr. Padmanabhan Raghu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's very wise and knowledgeable. He's helped me with my arthritis within the constraints of my other health conditions. He takes the time to listen to me.
About Dr. Padmanabhan Raghu, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1811201213
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghu has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raghu speaks Hindi and Tamil.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghu.
