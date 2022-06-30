Dr. Padmanabh Paddu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paddu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmanabh Paddu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padmanabh Paddu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Paddu & Associates Medical LLP4902 Queens Blvd, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 784-4502Monday5:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
visit went extremely well. Dr. Paddu was very attentive to my questions and provided me with guidance on how to better take care of my health problems. Have been his patience for over 25 yrs and will be for a long time to come.
About Dr. Padmanabh Paddu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
- 1497797708
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Syracuse/Upstate Med Ctr
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paddu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paddu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paddu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paddu works at
Dr. Paddu has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paddu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paddu speaks Hindi, Kannada and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paddu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paddu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paddu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paddu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.