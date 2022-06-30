Overview

Dr. Padmanabh Paddu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Paddu works at Paddu & Associates Medical LLP in Woodside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.