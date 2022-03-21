Overview

Dr. Padmalatha Berikai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, India. and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Berikai works at Rush Copley Medical Group General and Colon and Rectal Surgery Aurora in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Secondary Hypertension and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.