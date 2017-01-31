Dr. Veeramachaneni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll.
Dr. Veeramachaneni works at
Locations
Family Medicine Specialists PC100 Covey Dr Ste 310, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 203-8750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
America Cares Trust537 Stonecrest Pkwy Ste 201, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 625-0270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Veera has cared for the children in my care for 20 plus years. She has always taken the time to address every concern and make sure the child and I understand. I have taken the children to whatever location needed. She remembers the child and all the specifics regarding their health conditions. She saved the life of one of the children when he was just a couple months old suffering RSV.
About Dr. Padmajavani Veeramachaneni, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952396806
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
- King George Hosp
- Andhra Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veeramachaneni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veeramachaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veeramachaneni has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeramachaneni.
