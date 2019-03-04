Dr. Padmaja Vittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmaja Vittal, MD
Overview
Dr. Padmaja Vittal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from MS Ramaiah Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Vittal works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 432, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother met with Dr. Vittal for her first visit. She was professional, caring and understanding of the needs of Parkinson's Patients. We will be very happy to see her again.
About Dr. Padmaja Vittal, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil
- 1780818195
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Tulane University
- MS Ramaiah Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vittal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vittal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vittal works at
Dr. Vittal has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vittal speaks Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil.
