Dr. Padmaja Vittal, MD

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Padmaja Vittal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from MS Ramaiah Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Vittal works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
25 N Winfield Rd Ste 432, Winfield, IL 60190
(630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dystonia
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Dystonia
Tremor
Gait Abnormality

Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Torticollis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Dystonia
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hemifacial Spasm
Huntington's Disease
Low Back Pain
Movement Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Tardive Dyskinesia
Tic Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    HealthLink
    HFN
    Humana
    LifeSynch
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Private HealthCare Systems
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2019
    My mother met with Dr. Vittal for her first visit. She was professional, caring and understanding of the needs of Parkinson's Patients. We will be very happy to see her again.
    About Dr. Padmaja Vittal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1780818195
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tulane University
    Medical Education
    • MS Ramaiah Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Padmaja Vittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vittal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vittal works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Vittal’s profile.

    Dr. Vittal has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vittal speaks Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil.

    Dr. Vittal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vittal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

