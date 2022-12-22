Dr. Mallidi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padmaja Mallidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padmaja Mallidi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.
Locations
1
Lewis-Gale Cancer Cre Cntr Plsk2013 Jefferson St SW Fl 2, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 982-0237
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at getting into lab and seeing the doctor.
About Dr. Padmaja Mallidi, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1629044821
Education & Certifications
- W Va U Hosp
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallidi has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mallidi speaks Hindi.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallidi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallidi.
