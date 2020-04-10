See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Padmaja Kandula, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Padmaja Kandula, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kandula works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Electrophysiologic Monitoring  Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 10, 2020
    Dr. Kandula has been my neurologist for the past 4 years, and I have been diagnosed with epilepsy since 2000. Since I’ve been diagnosed, I’ve seen many neurologists, but she’s been the only one I can absolutely trust 100%. I’ve never knew of a doctor to spend so much time and effort with their patients like Dr. Kandula does. If I need something, I call or email her, & within a day, she responds to me. Since she’s been my doctor, my seizures have decreased by at least 75%. I just recently moved 500+ miles away, but no matter what, I will never stop using Dr. Kandula as my neurologist.
    Keri — Apr 10, 2020
    About Dr. Padmaja Kandula, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205056447
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
