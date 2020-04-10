Dr. Padmaja Kandula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmaja Kandula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padmaja Kandula, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kandula works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kandula has been my neurologist for the past 4 years, and I have been diagnosed with epilepsy since 2000. Since I’ve been diagnosed, I’ve seen many neurologists, but she’s been the only one I can absolutely trust 100%. I’ve never knew of a doctor to spend so much time and effort with their patients like Dr. Kandula does. If I need something, I call or email her, & within a day, she responds to me. Since she’s been my doctor, my seizures have decreased by at least 75%. I just recently moved 500+ miles away, but no matter what, I will never stop using Dr. Kandula as my neurologist.
About Dr. Padmaja Kandula, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1205056447
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
