Dr. Padmaja Doniparthi, MD
Overview
Dr. Padmaja Doniparthi, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Waukesha Memorial Hospital725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 549-3030MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Doniparthy was fabulous as well as her nursing staff. Dr Doniparthy is kind, very knowledgeable and compassionate. She listened to my pain issues and knew just what to do. She explained every step of the cortisone injection process before, during and after inserting the injections in my back, which was very comforting. I highly recommend her to help ease the pain.
About Dr. Padmaja Doniparthi, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1437132198
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Anesthesiology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doniparthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doniparthi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doniparthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Doniparthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doniparthi.
