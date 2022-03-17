Overview

Dr. Padmaja Aradhya, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Aradhya works at Island Neuro Care in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.