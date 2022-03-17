Dr. Padmaja Aradhya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aradhya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmaja Aradhya, MD
Overview
Dr. Padmaja Aradhya, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Aradhya works at
Locations
-
1
www.islandneurocare.com924 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 430-7775
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aradhya?
I've been seeing Dr. Aradhya since 2005. She is kind, caring, thorough and goes the extra mile to help you. She's a wonderful doctor and her staff is amazing and are so helpful. Always able to make an appointment quickly and wait times are very short. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Padmaja Aradhya, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Urdu
- 1427022391
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
- Cath Med Ctr
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- Epilepsy, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aradhya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aradhya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aradhya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aradhya works at
Dr. Aradhya has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aradhya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aradhya speaks Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aradhya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aradhya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aradhya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aradhya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.