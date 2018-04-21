Overview

Dr. Padma Venkataraman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Venkataraman works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Ventnor City, NJ and Compton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.