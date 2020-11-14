Dr. Padma Vellanki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vellanki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padma Vellanki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Aultman Orrville Hospital, Avita Ontario, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Pomerene Hospital, University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.
The Arthritis Clinic LLC3727 Friendsville Rd Unit 3, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (330) 262-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Avita Ontario
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Pomerene Hospital
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
- Wooster Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Vellanki is wonderful she’s very kind and very caring. She never rushes through my appointment she takes all the time I need. I would recommend her to anybody. I can ask her any questions and she can answer me every time and she will go in depth if I need her to. I have tremendous respect for her.
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1578523932
- Aultman Health Foundation
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Rheumatology
