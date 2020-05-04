Overview

Dr. Padma Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Citrus Nephrology Assocs Inc in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.