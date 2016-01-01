Overview

Dr. Padma Ponugoti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.



Dr. Ponugoti works at Eye Center Of Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.