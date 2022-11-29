Dr. Padma Nallamothu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nallamothu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padma Nallamothu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padma Nallamothu, MD is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Nallamothu works at
Locations
-
1
Iha Dermatology4200 Whitehall Dr Ste 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 677-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nallamothu?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Nallamothu for several years now. She’s professional, and takes interest in her patients’ lives-not just in treating them.
About Dr. Padma Nallamothu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1265510390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nallamothu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nallamothu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nallamothu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nallamothu works at
Dr. Nallamothu has seen patients for Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nallamothu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nallamothu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nallamothu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nallamothu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nallamothu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.