Dr. Padma Mangu, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padma Mangu, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Govt MC Aurangabad and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Mangu works at
Locations
Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and understands your concerns. She provides alternatives to overcome thyroid issues with the medication.
About Dr. Padma Mangu, MB BS
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548200959
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- Govt MC Aurangabad
