Dr. Padma Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padma Lal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padma Lal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 600 E Genesee St Ste 106, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 299-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lal?
She is professional, kind and very knowledgeable. She’s comprehensive in patient care management and would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Padma Lal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316929433
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.