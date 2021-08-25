Dr. Horvit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padma Horvit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Padma Horvit, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Padma K. Horvit MD PA12501 Hymeadow Dr Ste 1C, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 258-2556
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Padma Horvit is very very caring Doctor. I visit her every 6 months. She explains the results in very detailed matter until I get all of my questions answered. My Diabetic and Thyroid situation improved over the period under her treatment, I am very satisfied. Thank you Dr Horvit
About Dr. Padma Horvit, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215949169
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
