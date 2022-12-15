Overview

Dr. Padma Chimata, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Chimata works at Katy Rheumatology & Associates in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.