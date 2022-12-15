Dr. Padma Chimata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padma Chimata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Padma Chimata, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Chimata works at
Locations
Katy Rheumatology & Associates402 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 578-7438
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chimata is so patient & caring. Her staff is also caring and attentive too!
About Dr. Padma Chimata, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
- 1922297068
Education & Certifications
- Iu School Of Medicine-Rheumatology
- Christ Advocate Health Center/Uic
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Mysore Medical College
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chimata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chimata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chimata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chimata has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chimata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chimata speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimata.
