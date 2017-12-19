Overview

Dr. Padma Chava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med College University Of Health Science Guntur Ap India and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Chava works at Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ and West New York, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.