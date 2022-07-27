See All Gastroenterologists in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Padma Chamarthy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Padma Chamarthy, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Padma Chamarthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Chamarthy works at Virtua Gastroenterology - Willingboro in Willingboro, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Gastroenterology - Willingboro
    1113 Hospital Dr Ste 203, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 835-3624
  2. 2
    Virtua Gastroenterology - Moorestown
    728 Marne Hwy Ste 100B, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 206-4786

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Impedance Testing
pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Impedance Testing
pH Probe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chamarthy?

Jul 27, 2022
Office staff was alert and checked me right in. Had to wait to see the doctor but was expecting that. Dr Chamarthy was friendly, smiled, listen to my complaints with empathy. A+ doctor!
Gaurav Jay Gandotra — Jul 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Padma Chamarthy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Padma Chamarthy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chamarthy to family and friends

Dr. Chamarthy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chamarthy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Padma Chamarthy, MD.

About Dr. Padma Chamarthy, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1316397425
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Fellowship
Residency
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Padma Chamarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chamarthy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chamarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamarthy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.