Dr. Padam Hirachan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Padam Hirachan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Cenla Kidney Specialists2220 Worley Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 704-0001
- Merit Health Natchez
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1528215019
- Nephrology
Dr. Hirachan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirachan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
