Overview

Dr. Pacifico Magahis Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Magahis Jr works at Coastal Gastroenterology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ and Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.