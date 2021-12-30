Dr. Pacifico Magahis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magahis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pacifico Magahis Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pacifico Magahis Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Magahis Jr works at
Coastal Gastroenterology Associates P.A.525 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 300, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-0067
- 2 27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-17, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 840-0067
Shore Outpatient Surgicenter LLC360 Highway 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 942-9835
Dr. Magahis is the best physician ever! He made me feel extremely comfortable during my visit explained everything very thoroughly. He’s the best GI doctor around! Definitely highly recommend.
Dr. Magahis Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magahis Jr has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magahis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Magahis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magahis Jr.
