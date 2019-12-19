See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Addison, TX
Dr. Pablo Zeballos, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pablo Zeballos, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Zeballos works at Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A. in Addison, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.
    Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.
17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 300, Addison, TX 75001
(214) 888-3900
    Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.
    Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.
8222 Douglas Ave Ste 890, Dallas, TX 75225
(214) 888-3883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital For Surgery
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cervical Sprain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Steroid Injections
Hand Conditions
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET)
Knee Disorders
Lipedema
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Sprain
Musculoskeletal Pain
Myelopathy
Nerve Blocks
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondolthesis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 19, 2019
    Great bedside manner & very thorough!
    Karen F. — Dec 19, 2019
    About Dr. Pablo Zeballos, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1033301981
    Education & Certifications

    Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
    Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    University of Texas at El Paso
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablo Zeballos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeballos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeballos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeballos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeballos has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeballos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeballos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeballos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeballos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeballos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

