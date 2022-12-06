Overview

Dr. Pablo Vivas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Vivas works at Cardiology Asscts Of Miami Bch in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.