Overview

Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Vazquez-Seoane works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.