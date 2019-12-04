Dr. Pablo Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Soto, MD
Overview
Dr. Pablo Soto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Soto works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Cardiology Institute Sc804 E Woodfield Rd Ste 300, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 605-9500
-
2
David R. Schatz M.D.S.C7035 North Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 680-3800
-
3
Adventist Glenoaks Hospital701 Winthrop Ave, Glendale Heights, IL 60139 Directions (847) 605-9500Monday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 605-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soto?
Dr. Soto was assigned for my Cardio care during a recent hospital stay in Hoffman Estates. He was very professional and thorough. I felt that I was in extremely good hands with him to oversee my various heart tests and associated needs. I will continue to see him for care now at his Schaumburg office.
About Dr. Pablo Soto, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225054463
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto works at
Dr. Soto has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soto speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.