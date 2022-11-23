Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD
Overview
Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Putnam General Hospital.
Dr. Santamaria works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santamaria?
I recently had a procedure done through Dr. Santamaria's office. I only had brief interactions with him at the consult and procedure, but he was very encouraging and reassuring, and he checked on me twice during the procedure to monitor the progress and see how I felt. The procedure and recovery went well, and all the staff, nurses, and physicians in his office were wonderful to meet and work with. Great experience!
About Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801975164
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Putnam General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santamaria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Santamaria using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Santamaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santamaria works at
Dr. Santamaria has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santamaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santamaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santamaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.