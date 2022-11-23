Overview

Dr. Pablo Santamaria, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Putnam General Hospital.



Dr. Santamaria works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

