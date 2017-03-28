Dr. Pablo Labadie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labadie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Labadie, MD
Overview
Dr. Pablo Labadie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Labadie works at
Locations
West Jefferson Medical Center1101 Medical Center Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 347-5511
Charles Everson MD PC1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N703, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 934-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Labadie for exams, treatment and procedures for a number of years. He has always been highly professional and is very knowledgeable. I am very satisfied with him and will continue to use him as my doctor.
About Dr. Pablo Labadie, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427078898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labadie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labadie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labadie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labadie has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labadie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labadie speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Labadie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labadie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labadie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labadie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.