Dr. Pablo Labadie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Labadie works at Southern Surgical Specialists, LLC in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.