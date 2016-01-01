Dr. Pablo Guala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Guala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of La Plata and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Pablo Guala, MD4811 W 4TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 822-0068Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407953482
- National University Of La Plata
