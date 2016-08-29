Overview

Dr. Pablo Figueroa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Figueroa works at Inverness Family Practice in Inverness, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.