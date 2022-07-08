See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (109)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Diaz-Esquivel works at Pablo R. Diaz-esquivel MD PA in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pablo R. Diaz-esquivel MD PA
    Pablo R. Diaz-esquivel MD PA
1600 S Coulter St Bldg E, Amarillo, TX 79106
(806) 355-9257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Díaz has delivered the last two out of my four kids. If I would have known about him, I would have definitely gone to him for all four kids. I am always labeled as a high risk pregnancy due to me going into labor early for all my pregnancies. With both of my pregnancies he made sure I was well taken care of. He had immediate attention and care to every little thing I had questions or issues with. He was able to get my third pregnancy to week 36 and my fourth to week 39 when my others were 35 and 34. His staff is AMAZING. They are so loving and caring. I love that you can have a sonogram in office immediately if needed. I wouldn't recommend any other doctor or staff besides this one.
    Cindy Moreno — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124037122
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Miss Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Esquivel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Esquivel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz-Esquivel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Esquivel works at Pablo R. Diaz-esquivel MD PA in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Diaz-Esquivel’s profile.

    Dr. Diaz-Esquivel has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Esquivel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Esquivel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Esquivel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Esquivel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Esquivel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

