Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD
Overview
Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Locations
Pablo R. Diaz-esquivel MD PA1600 S Coulter St Bldg E, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-9257
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz-Esquivel?
Dr. Díaz has delivered the last two out of my four kids. If I would have known about him, I would have definitely gone to him for all four kids. I am always labeled as a high risk pregnancy due to me going into labor early for all my pregnancies. With both of my pregnancies he made sure I was well taken care of. He had immediate attention and care to every little thing I had questions or issues with. He was able to get my third pregnancy to week 36 and my fourth to week 39 when my others were 35 and 34. His staff is AMAZING. They are so loving and caring. I love that you can have a sonogram in office immediately if needed. I wouldn’t recommend any other doctor or staff besides this one.
About Dr. Pablo Diaz-Esquivel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124037122
Education & Certifications
- University Miss Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
