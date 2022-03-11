Dr. Pablo De Los Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Los Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo De Los Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pablo De Los Santos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. De Los Santos works at
Memorial Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5738Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Neurosurgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5739Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My visit was great as always
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215180443
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
- Memorial Hospital West
Dr. De Los Santos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Los Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Los Santos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. De Los Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Los Santos has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Los Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Los Santos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Los Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Los Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Los Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.