Dr. Pablo De Los Santos, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pablo De Los Santos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. De Los Santos works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miramar, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5738
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Neurosurgery
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5739
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Pablo De Los Santos, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1215180443
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West

