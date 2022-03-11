Overview

Dr. Pablo De Los Santos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. De Los Santos works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miramar, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.