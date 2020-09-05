Dr. Pablo Casares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Casares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pablo Casares, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 544-0326
- 2 1387 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 544-0326
-
3
Loma Vista Dialysis Center1382 Lomaland Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 591-0834
-
4
Mesa Vista Dialysis1211 E Cliff Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-8147
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for 2 years. He diagnosed my disease just by reviewing my labs and symptoms. Still did a full panel of labs and tests and was right on the money. He is very personable, friendly and caring. Very informative, explains everything clearly. The first office at salud de vida was managed horribly and I only continued going because of him. When he moved to another practice I filled and that office is wonderful.
About Dr. Pablo Casares, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073827762
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
