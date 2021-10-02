Overview

Dr. Pablo Calzada, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Dr. Calzada works at Calzada Primary Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.