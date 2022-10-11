Overview

Dr. Pablo Bassuk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Bassuk works at LLUSM Intensivist in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.