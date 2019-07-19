Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arevalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD
Overview
Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Arevalo works at
Locations
-
1
Pablo A Arevalo MD3400 E Florence Ave Ste A, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (323) 588-5157
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arevalo?
Very professional doctor. Good diagnosis.
About Dr. Pablo Arevalo, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811972847
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arevalo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arevalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arevalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arevalo works at
Dr. Arevalo has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Tension Headache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arevalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arevalo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arevalo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arevalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arevalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arevalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.