Dr. Pablo Arango, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pablo Arango, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Arango works at
Locations
South Florida Women's Care8950 SW 74th Ct, Miami, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a (thankfully) a new patient of Dr. Arango. After going through the so-called-best places to get treatment for ENT issues (4 surgeries...other issues), I am finally getting the CORRECT treatment. Within 6 months under his care I am finally on the road to recovery; this is after 8 years of no significant improvement. Doctor Arango knows what he's doing!!!!
About Dr. Pablo Arango, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639127798
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
